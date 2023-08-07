Lyle Noble, 80

Lyle B. Noble, age 80 of Cannon Falls, passed peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 surrounded by family.

Lyle Burnett was born on April 10, 1943, in Blooming Prairie, MN, the youngest born to Lester and Clara (Syverud) Noble. He grew up in Blooming Prairie and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1961. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in education from Mankato State University in 1965.

Lyle married Jerilynn “Jeri” Jelinek on April 18, 1964, in Blooming Prairie. He taught for two years at Beloit, WI Middle School before moving to Cannon Falls in 1967. He taught at Cannon Falls High School from 1967-2000, when he retired. He joined Vasa Spring Garden Insurance for ten years, and later Lundberg Funeral Home as a trusted employee for eight years.

Lyle was an active person in the community and his church. He was a member of First English Lutheran Church where he served on the church council and was a choir member. He also was a 26-year member of the Cannon Falls Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Cannon Falls Planning Commission.

He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, reading, hunting, fishing and flower gardening. He loved to “visit locals” and help with errands, rides, and any help that was needed. He spent many days and nights supporting high school sports and the Cannon Falls Bombers.

He will be remembered for his humble and welcoming manner, quick wit, and his love of his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jeri; son, Stub (Sharon) of Cannon Falls; daughter, Christy Noble (Nathan Pike) of Spring Valley; grandchildren, Riley (Steph) Simonson, Austin Noble (Cora Martinetto), and Katie (Bjorn) Pearson; great-granddaughter, Payson and another due in November; step-grandsons, Kevin (Kayla) Pike, Kyle Pike, and Khristian (Courtney) Pike; and step great-grandchildren, Sophie and Grace Pike; sister-in-law, Barbara Noble of Grand Blanc, MI; brother-in-law, Jon “Jack” Jelinek of Plymouth; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; and brother-in-law, Dick (Connie) Jelinek.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 13 from 2-6pm at Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. A memorial service will be on Monday, August 14 at 11am, with visitation from 10-11am, at First English Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls. This service will be live-streamed at www.LundbergFuneral.com under Lyle’s obituary. A private interment will be held at the Cannon Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given in Lyle’s memory to First English Lutheran Church, Cannon Falls Food Shelf, or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be directed to www.LundbergFuneral.com.