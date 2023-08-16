Lunchbox History Series presents the ‘70th Anniversary of moving the Little White Church’ Published 4:55 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Mower County Historical Society will host its next Lunchbox History Series event at noon on Thursday, Aug. 24, in the Pioneer Building as educator, church historian, and Pillar of the City, Sue Grove along with the MCHS staff, explore the 70th anniversary of moving the Little White Church to the Mower County Fairgrounds.

The Little White Church on the corner, also known as the Christ Episcopal Church, has a rich history in Austin. In 1953, Geraldine and Harry Rasmussen purchased the structure and moved it to the historical society grounds. For many years the building served as an art center that displayed drawings, paintings, and photographs.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for this free event. In addition MCHS will be hosting an old fashioned pie and ice cream social prior to the speaker. Enjoy a slice of pie for $5 with all proceeds going towards future exhibits inside the church building.

Email newsletter signup

People are encouraged to bring lunch and a friend to learn about history in a relaxing environment during the middle of the day. Those attending will also have an opportunity to tour the building and get a sneak peek of what is planned for the future.

You can support the Mower County Historical Society by becoming a member of the society. They also accept financial and in kind donations year round to fund various projects. Contact director@mowercountyhistory.org or call the office during our regular business hours Tuesday-Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.