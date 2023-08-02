LEVY HEARING 8/16/23
Published 7:05 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Legal Notice
Notice of Administrative
and Project Levy Hearing
Cedar River
Watershed District
Cedar River Watershed District Board of Managers will hold a public hearing on the Administrative and Project Levy at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16th, 2023. The hearing will be at the Cedar River Watershed District office, 1408 21st Ave. NW, Suite 2, Austin, Minnesota. The board packet and budget can be found at District website at www.cedarriverwd.org. Public may also contact Cedar River Watershed staff for more information.
Cody Fox
CRWD Administrator
Austin Daily Herald:
Aug. 2 and 9, 2023
