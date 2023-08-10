LEVY HEARING 8/16/23

PUBLIC NOTICE

Legal Notice
Notice of Administrative
and Project Levy Hearing
Cedar River
Watershed District
Cedar River Watershed District Board of Managers will hold a public hearing on the Administrative and Project Levy at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, August 16th, 2023. The hearing will be at the Cedar River Watershed District office, 1408 21st Ave. NW, Suite 2, Austin, Minnesota. The board packet and budget can be found at District website at www.cedarriverwd.org. Public may also contact Cedar River Watershed staff for more information.

Cody Fox
CRWD Administrator

Austin Daily Herald:
Aug. 2 and 9, 2023
