Level 3 predatory offender moving to the area Published 11:26 am Monday, August 7, 2023

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office has released a notice to the area that a convicted Risk Level 3 predatory offender is moving to the county.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Brian Joseph Miller will be residing in rural Racine. Miller has a history of sexual conduct and sexual contact with adult females and holding a victim against her will.

According to the release, Miller has served his sentence, but is required to register as a predatory offender.