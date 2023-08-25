Letter to the Editor: Support all programming at the Austin Public Library Published 4:42 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

Kudos to the Austin Public Library for continuing to include all in their programming for children. A group called, STAND4RIGHT, protested a children’s story time last month, because it included stories being read by Dylan Kaercher, (aka, Roxi Manacoochi), while in drag. Dylan, as “Roxi,” has been an established reader to children at the library since 2019.

While I agree with pastor, and STAND4RIGHT member, Ed Brady that senior citizen grandparents should be involved in this programming, this should be in addition to, not in place of Roxi’s generous gift of time spent with children. It is the parents of these children who make the decision about whether to send them to the library for this particular program. If they are uncomfortable with this, then they are well within their rights to have their children skip the program.

Let’s keep Austin, and especially the public library, a place where all are welcome.

Email newsletter signup

Ann Paparella

Lino Lakes, MN