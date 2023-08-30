Lembke gets her 1,000th assist, but Blossoms outlasted by TCU

Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

By Daily Herald

A Blooming Prairie senior hit a big mark, but the Awesome Blossoms fell short in five games as they lost to TCU by scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12 on the road Tuesday.

Macy Lembke dished out 26 set assists and she has now surpassed 1,000 assists for her career for BP (1-1 overall).

“Macy works so hard to put up a good ball for our hitters and we made it extra challenging for her tonight,” BP head coach Gina Hendrickson said. “Our passing wasn’t on target most of the match, but Macy kept finding ways to connect with our hitters.  She needed 14 assists to hit her mark, and she racked up 26 tonight. I’m proud of her.”

BP will next host Goohue on Sept. 5 and the team will raise funds to fight cancer during that contest, which will be held in the same gym BP played in last year. BP’s new gym is projected to be complete within a few weeks. 

BP stats: Addison Doocy 7 kills, 6 blocks, 1 ace; Macy Lembke 1 kill, 26 assists, 13 digs, 3 blocks; Elizabeth Miner 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Annaka Forsberg 2 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks; Claire Schwarz 1 kill, 2 assists, 19 digs; Sam Hefling 9 digs; Layla Lembke 1 kill, 1 assist, 23 digs; Ella Smith 9 kills, 4 digs, 1 block, 1 ace. Madelyn Harvey 2 aces, 15 digs.

