Lawhead to intern for Sen. Smith

Published 5:42 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By Daily Herald

Brock Lawhead

Austin High School graduate, Brock Lawhead, has been selected by United States Senator Tina Smith to be an intern this coming fall.

Lawhead was the first recipient in AHS school history of the MSHSL Triple A Award at school, section and state levels and he was the AHS National Honor Society President.

At St. Olaf College, Lawhead was repeatedly named to the Dean’s list, Academic All-MIAC and was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma. Lawhead graduated from St. Olaf College magna cum laude.

Lawhead is the son of Brandon and Jennifer Lawhead.

