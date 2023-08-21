Lasting impact: BP senior leads in many ways Published 5:17 pm Monday, August 21, 2023

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – Macy Lembke may be the most recognizable Awesome Blossom this year.

The senior, who plays volleyball, basketball and softball for Blooming Prairie, is about to enter her 14th season on a varsity roster as she’s played various roles for different teams over the years. Some of Lembke’s former varsity teammates have already graduated from college and some of her current teammates won’t be done with high school for another four years.

“I’ve definitely built really good relationships and it’s been fun to work with all of my coaches and teammates for the past six years,” Lembke said.

Lembke is on the verge of 1,000 set assists with the BP volleyball team and she averaged 7.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the basketball team last winter, but her most successful sport is softball, where she was named All-State Honorable Mention after hitting .539 with 18 RBIs and 36 stolen bases last spring.

She’s hoping to play softball in college, however, Lembke isn’t looking past her final varsity volleyball and basketball seasons with the Awesome Blossoms. She has always balanced her sports throughout her time at BP and she gives it her all whenever she is competing.

“I’m definitely thinking about playing softball in college. When I’m in each season, I like to focus on that sport,” Lembke said. “I play softball throughout the year, but when I’m in volleyball season I’m focused on volleyball and it’s the same for basketball. I enjoy all three of my sports.”

Lembke is a key player in all three of her sports, and she also serves a big role for all of the younger players on her teams. Lembke runs the offense for the volleyball and basketball teams and she plays shortstop and is the lead-off hitter for the softball team.

“Macy is in a leadership role in each of her sports. These are technical jobs and it takes so much time in each sport in the season and the offseason,” BP head volleyball coach Gina Hendrickson said. “Macy has done winter volleyball, winter softball and summer basketball. It’s a chunk of time and I just hope she has a great senior season.”

Hendrickson was coaching the BP eighth grade team when Lembke was a libero on the varsity team. Back then, Hendrickson was telling Lembke that she needed to play setter and that move came when Lembke was a freshman.

Now, Hendrickson couldn’t picture her team without Lembke running the offense.

“If you would’ve asked me to keep one position from last year’s team, it would be Macy’s, she’s running the show and she can really raise our level,” Hendrickson said. “She works with the younger kids in all of her sports and she makes them better. We couldn’t do it this year without her.”

Lembke’s skills have improved over the years, and she’s also learned to be more vocal.

“I’ve definitely taken on a bigger leadership role in the past two years, especially with being a setter on the volleyball court,” Lembke said. “In my first two seasons, you could tell I was new to setting and I didn’t want to be loud. I’ve worked on running the court a lot better in the last couple of years.”

A busy sports schedule that runs year round has kept Lembke on the move for much of the past six years, but soon she’ll likely be limited to being a one-sport athlete if she competes in college. Until then, she’s not looking past anything.

“I enjoy it so much,” Lembke said. “It can be tough getting up at 7 a.m. on those summer mornings, but I’m going to miss it a lot.”

BP will open its season at Rochester Lourdes at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.