Ladies golf club wraps up season with 3-Lady Best Shot Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

On Wednesday the Meadow Greens–Ramsey Ladies Golf Club celebrated the end of the league season with a game of 3-Lady Best Shot. Seven groups were randomly teamed up, individual handicaps were added together and a team handicap was averaged.

Winners on the front nine with a net score of 22 were Ardie Pepper, Mary Jo Swoboda and Linda Youngmark. The team of Karen Baier, Joy Blaser and Jan Waller took the win on the back nine with a score of 23.

Carmel Taylor had the only chip-in for the day on hole No. 15.

Members reflected on having a fun and great season, are already looking forward to next year, and encourage other golfers to check out the league next spring by contacting Meadow Greens for further contact information.