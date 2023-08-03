Ladies Golf Club plays 3 Club Monte Published 3:11 pm Thursday, August 3, 2023

The play of the day on Wednesday for the Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies Golf Club was 3 Club Monte. In addition to their putter, each player selected only three clubs to use for their entire round. Half of their handicap was subtracted from the front and back nine for net scores.

On the front nine Linda Youngmark scored a win shooting a 33, and Patty Peterson took a win with a 34 (a 4 way tie had to be broken by a handicap hole). Ardie Pepper got a win on the back nine with a 34, and Patty Shatek took a win with a 35 (a 2-way tie broken by handicap hole).

Chips-ins were made by Carrie Schwirtz on hole No. 10 and Jan Waller on hole No. 15. Karen Baier scored birdies on hole No. 11 and No. 14.