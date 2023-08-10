Ladies golf club holds championship tournament Published 10:02 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

On Wednesday the Meadow Greens–Ramsey Ladies Golf Club held their Club Championship tournament.

A total of 23 players participated and were flighted by handicap for the competition, with a majority competing in the second and third flights. In the championship flight, Karen Baier took the low gross win shooting an 88, and Chris Swatfager took the low net win with a 75.

In the first flight, Carrie Schwirtz won low gross with a 99, and low net went to Patty Shatek with a score of 78.

The second flight low gross win went to Joyce Anderson shooting a 96. Doris Hagen took first low net with a 72, second low net went to Sandy Davis with a 73 (a 2-way tie was broken by handicap hole), third low net went to Linda Youngmark with a 73, and fourth low net went to Dianne Barrett with a 79.

The third flight low gross winner was Carmel Taylor, scoring a 99. First low net went to Nancy Wesely with a 64, second low net went to Lisa Place with a 67, third low net went to Judy McGuire with a 68, and fourth low net went to Shelia Cotter with a score of 71.

The longest putt contest on hole No. 2 was won by Judy McGuire, and on No. 16 Joyce Anderson sunk the longest putt.

The hole No. 7 closest to the pin contest was won by Joyce Anderson, and Sue Erickson was the closet to the pin on No. 12. The longest drive on hole No. 11 went to Sue Erickson in Championship Flight, Carrie Schwirtz in First Flight, Jan Thissen in Second Flight, and Jan Waller in Third Flight.

Chip-ins were made by Shelia Cotter on hole No. 4, and Joy Blaser on holes No. 9 and No. 16. Sue Erickson had the only birdie of the day on hole No. 12.