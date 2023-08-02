Kenneth “Ken” Halliday

In Loving Memory of Ken Halliday

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth “Ken” William David Halliday, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Kenneth departed this world on July 31, 2023, at his home in Austin, MN, leaving behind a legacy of resolve combined with generosity, and unwavering love for his family.

Ken was born on October 18, 1942, in Austin, MN, to Kenneth Gordon Halliday and Marian Josephine Stephens. Shortly after the end of the second world war, Ken was raised by his mother and stepfather, Herman Stahl on a small family farm near Sargeant, MN. From a young age, it was evident that Ken possessed the ferocity needed to live a life full of challenges.

As a young man, Ken fought his way to an 18-1 amateur record in the Boston, MA’s Golden Gloves of America. Later, he was honorably discharged from the United States Navy before returning home to Austin to convalesce and struggle to regain his ability to walk. He won that bout too.

In 1961, Ken met the love of his life, Beverly Ann Anderson. For 60 years, he liked to refer to her as the best thing that ever happened to him. She was. Their closest friends gladly back up that claim.

After marrying Bev, Ken’s hardy courage and sense of honor led him to pursue a career in law enforcement. Many of the young people he interacted with called him “Doc” for most of his life. It was common for the kids he mentored to approach him as adults; always excited to see him.

In 1975, Ken and his family left Austin, MN for a hobby farm near Lyle, MN. Country living enabled Ken and Bev to instill the same rural values in their boys that they grew up with. Ken became his sons’ biggest fan and rarely, if ever, missed a football or basketball game. He could also be seen tapping his toes to every musical concert he attended.

In 1984, as empty-nesters, Ken and Bev took to the open-road. What started as a small motorcycle evolved into a new Honda Gold Wing. Traveling thousands of miles from coast to coast allowed them to make many of their strongest friendships. As their riding days wound down, they found a new passion in their grandchildren. Their love for family drove them to cross state lines and visit every chance they got.

Ken’s departure leaves a void that can never be filled, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. In fact, more than one young person refers to him as an important father-figure in their life. His help and guidance were often subtle and given unconditionally.

Ken is survived by his devoted wife, Bev; his sons, Jeff (Cindy) Halliday and Greg (Staci) Halliday; his adored grandchildren, Nicole (Reid) Groskreutz, Tyler (Rachel) Halliday, Gabrielle (Ben) Helfrich and Morgan Halliday; great-grandchildren, Kieran Groskreutz and Marcus Halliday; siblings, Herman Stahl Jr., Donald Stahl, and Mary Hirsch; stepbrother, Norman (Lee) Stahl; brother-in-law, Gerald Yennie; and a wide circle of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Sr., and Marian Stahl; sister, Kathie Yennie; sister-in-law, Mandy Stahl; and stepsister, Bessie (Charles) Vandelinde.

A memorial service to celebrate Ken’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Private interment will be held in Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ken’s name to a charity of your choosing. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

Though we mourn his loss, we find comfort in the knowledge that Kenneth’s spirit will forever shine brightly through the cherished memories he leaves behind. May he rest in eternal peace and continue to watch over those he loved from above.