Kath takes home second straight feature win at Chateau Published 9:37 am Monday, August 28, 2023

By Matthew Grage

Another outstanding field of cars filled the pits for the recently restarted action at Lansing and fans filled up the stands to see the second full night of racing at Chateau Raceway on Friday.

The feature with the roughest go of the night was the Hanson Tire WISSOTA Midwest Modified, which had three of the six cautions of the night fall during their main event. When all was said and done it was Kadden Kath of Ellendale taking his second straight feature win as he outran Greg Pfeifer Junior of Austin and Tony Bloom of Grand Meadow to the checkers.

Two cautions slowed the action but not Steve Wetzstein of West Concord as he roared his way to the Feature win in the French’s Repair USRA A Mod Class.

Power 96 USRA Hobby Stocks were slowed by just one brief caution in their main event when a car stalled on the track late. The win went to Scott Spilde of Cresco Iowa.

Zach Elward of Hayfield led flag to flag in a caution free Double M Transport USRA B Mod main event as he took advantage of a front row start.

Skjeveland Sanitation USRA Stock Cars saw Blake Adams of McIntire Iowa grabbing the feature win ahead of last year’s point champion Travis Shipman of Mason City Iowa. Jason Newkirk of Austin who took home the class’s lone heat win came home third in the main event.

Double M Transport USRA B Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Zach Elward; 2. Kevin Johnson; 3. Alex Zwanziger; 4. Mark Noble; 5. Michael Johnson

Manke’s Outdoor Equipment Chateau Hornets

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. Shawn Poston; 2. Daniel Knish; 3. Maison Poston; 4. Ryan Timm; 5. Brian Schott

Skjeveland Enterprises USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Blake Adams; 2. Travis Shipman; 3. Jason Newkirk; 4. Ryan Bjerkeset; 5. Andrew Eischens

French’s Repair USRA A Modifieds

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. Steve Wetzstein; 2. Kylie Kath; 3. Joe Ludemann; 4. Jacob Stark; 5. Doug Hillson

Hanson Tire Wissota Midwest Modifieds

A Feature 1 (18 Laps): 1. Kadden Kath; 2. Greg Pfeifer Jr; 3. Tony Bloom; 4. Jeremy Misgen; 5. Tommy Myer

Power 96 USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. Scott Spilde; 2. Brady Krohnberg; 3. Jack Paulson; 4. Greg Lammers; 5. Jack Maas