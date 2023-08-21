Julie Ann Dickinson

Our beloved Julie passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023, in Des Moines, WA, surrounded by her family.

Julie Ann Vipond was born April 1, 1943, in Algona, IA, to Thomas and Hazel Vipond.

S he graduated from high school in Algona and went to Mankato State University where she received her bachelor’s in education. At Mankato, she met her future husband Robert B. Dickinson. They were married on April 17, 1966. They welcomed two daughters, Kelly in 1969 and Jill in 1972. They lived in Austin, Minnesota from 1973 until 2003. In 2005, Julie and Bob moved to Seattle to be active in their grandchildren’s lives.

Julie Dickinson was a woman who loved her family and friends. She was absolutely dedicated to her husband and two daughters. Her husband Robert was her best friend and love of her life. Her children were the light of her life. Julie never missed an important event involving her kids. Her home was filled with the play and laughter of her children and their friends. She was very close to her mother and father before their deaths, as well as her brother Tim and sister Susan. She adored her nephews Tim and Tom Vipond.

When she became a grandmother, her life was further fulfilled. Jill’s children, Mia and Liam, brought her so much joy. Just as she had done as a mother, Julie fully dedicated her energy and time to her grandchildren after moving to Seattle.

She made lifelong friends in Austin, MN, and beyond. She was a special education teacher in Austin, MN for 20+ years and recognized for her compassion and skill in teaching. Julie will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Julie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Dickinson of Auburn, WA, her daughters Kelly Dickinson of Auburn, WA, and Jill Dickinson of Seattle, WA, Jill’s husband Vipin Singh of Seattle, WA, grandchildren Mia Singh and Liam Singh of Seattle, WA, her brother Tim Vipond and his wife Donna Vipond of Algona, IA, nephews Tim Vipond Jr of Cedar Rapids IA and Tom Vipond of Algona, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Hazel Vipond, her sister Susan Vipond, and her great-nephew Jeff Vipond.

Preparations for her Celebration of Life are underway and will be announced under separate notice. Cards of sympathy can be addressed to the family at 3414 South 283rd Lane, Auburn, WA 98001. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Auburn Valley Humane Society https://www.auburnvalleyhs.org/.