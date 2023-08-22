Judy Schaefer, 82

Judy Kay Schaefer, 82, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Austin.

Judy was born April 24, 1941 in Austin, Minnesota to Kenneth and Anita (Paulson) Hitzemann. She graduated from Rose Creek High School. Judy was the manager at the Oaks Condominiums. She served on the Board of the Senior Center and was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John M. Farrell in 1984; and son, Mitchell Farrell in 2022.

Judy is survived by her husband: Conrad Schaefer of Austin; daughter and son-in-law: Jodi and Keith Stewart of Crossville, TN; daughter-in-law: Jeanne Farrell of Prescott, WI; six grandchildren: Maren (John) Kariesch, Jack Farrell, Caitlin (Dan) Schroeder, Karissa Stewart, Meaghan O’Connor, and Jennifer Stewart; three great grandchildren; brother: Gary Hitzemann of New Ringgold, PA; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 26th at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.