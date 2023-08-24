Joyce Elaine (Anderson) Halver, 93

Joyce Halver, 93, of Adams, Minnesota, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Comforcare Good Samaritan Care Center in Austin.

Our dear Joyce Elaine (Anderson) Halver was born on December 1, 1929 to (Alice) Helen (Bohn) and Oscar Theodore (O.T.) Anderson in Adams, Minnesota. She attended Adams Public School, and was baptized and confirmed at Little Cedar Lutheran Church.

After graduating from High School in 1947, Joyce attended St. Olaf College for a year at which time she was dating Bernard Atwood Halver (WWII Veteran) of LeRoy, Minnesota. They were married on December 26, 1948, and resided in Ames, Iowa where Bernie graduated from Iowa State with a degree in Landscape Architecture in 1949.

After working in Edina, Minnesota for several years at Greguson Nursery, Joyce and Bernie moved back to Adams in 1953 with 2 small children. They built Halver Nursery and Greenhouse located just beyond the west edge of town. While Bernie ran the landscaping business Joyce ran the flower business. These years were both exciting and demanding times for a family business with a growing family (now with 2 more children).

In 1960, Bernie accepted a position as the first Planning Director for the Minnesota State Parks (DNR), now moving to St. Paul Park. Over the next six years, the family increased by yet two more children, completely filling their big Country Squire station wagon.

By 1966, Bernie’s career took the family to Overland Park, Kansas where he was a Regional Planner for the Federal Highway Administration. As their children grew up, Joyce enjoyed working part time doing flower arrangements at a Hallmark gift shop. She and Bernie remained in Overland Park until his retirement in 1984. At that time, they moved back to Adams to offer support to Joyce’s mother (Helen). They renewed old friendships, and made new ones. They purchased and remodeled the home of Joyce’s 2nd great grandmother, Serena Osmundson-Heggie, which was a joy to her and still remains in the family today.

Joyce was a devoted and supportive wife and mother. She was involved in the many activities of her husband and children. She was a tireless and dedicated volunteer happy to be of service. She religiously attended and helped with band and vocal concerts, athletic events, Scouting, and music recitals. She was a multi-year room mother, block mother, and Den mother. She was involved in her community and many areas of the church; singing in the choir, serving on the altar guild, and as a lay minister. She served on Church Councils and Community Boards. She was forever thankful and appreciative of her husband, family, and friends.

Joyce enjoyed many hobbies. Music was important to her. She enjoyed singing, playing her trumpet, and attending musical concerts and performances. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and traditions and fondly shared stories of her grandparents and great grandparents. She practiced the Norwegian arts of painting (rosemaling), cooking, and fine handwork. She had a life-long interest in genealogy and compiled family history and photo books for her children and grandchildren. Joyce and Bernie enjoyed their love of nature and the outdoors for many years at their beloved summer lake cabin near Longville, Minnesota.

Along with support from her husband, Joyce laid a foundation of integrity, humility, and love as her legacy for her children, grandchildren and for all she knew. She lives on in our hearts. She once said, “No one is really gone as long as there is someone alive that carries on their memory”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and her husband Bernie.

Joyce is survived by her children: Judy, Terrence (Emmy), Jo Annette (John), Jeanne, David (Debra), and James (Karen); 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; brother: Owen T. Anderson (passed August 4, 2023); sister-in-law: Jan Halver; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

One of Joyce’s favorite Bible verses was Micah 6:8 This is what the Lord asks of you, only this, to act justly, to love tenderly, and walk humbly with your God.

The family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Hospice and Comforcare Good Samaritan for their care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on September 23rd at Little Cedar Lutheran Church with Reverend Jeremy Johnson officiating. Visitation will be at Little Cedar Lutheran Church from 10:30 – 12:00 noon. A private family interment will be at Little Cedar Cemetery.

Adams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.