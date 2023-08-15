Joseph “Joe”  von Oy, 83

Joseph “Joe” Leroy von Oy, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Joseph was born in Morton, Washington, on December 15, 1939, to Eberhard and Margaret (Etlefson) von Oy. He grew up on a farm and spent most of his life in Washington. He graduated from Morton High School in 1958 and went on to attend St. Martin’s University; Joe originally attended college with the idea of becoming a teacher and a monk. In 1960, he obtained a two-year business degree and continued his education at the University of Washington for one year. On December 28, 1961, Joseph enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War until December 15, 1964. Upon his discharge from the service, Joe worked for Boeing. Throughout his years with Boeing, he held positions as an industrial engineer and business manager, writing 10-year business plans for the company. On May 9, 1966, he was united in marriage to Sally Ann Brandal in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and together had a son and a daughter. Joe loved riding motorcycle, fishing, and traveling; he looked forward to annual trips to Hawaii with his kids and also enjoyed European trips to Austria and Italy. In 2022, Joe moved to Austin, Minnesota to be close to his daughter and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his son, Erik (Crystal) von Oy of Florida; daughter, Katherine (Kerry) Jochumsen of Austin, Minnesota; and two grandchildren, Zach and Elijah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eberhard and Margaret von Oy; wife, Sally von Oy in 2007; brothers, Nick and Bert; and one brother in infancy, Charles.

Private family services will be held. Interment will be in Acacia Memorial Park in Seattle, WA. Memorials are preferred to Prevent 22. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.