John H. Mickelson, 74

John Henry Mickelson, age 74, of Adams, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at his home in Adams, surrounded by his family. John was born July 10, 1949, in Starbuck, Minnesota to Berger and Alice Mickelson. He attended school in Starbuck, Minnesota. John served as a Lance Corporal with the United Stated Marine Corp beginning in 1969 until he was honorably discharged in 1971. At one time John owned and operated DMF in Blooming Prairie for ten years. He was also a partner at JBJ Manufacturing in Faribault. He obtained his truck driver’s license at the Austin Vocational School. John was a controller at Premise, Inc in Minneapolis for eleven years. John was married to Kathy Meggers and together they were blessed with two children. He was blessed with his third child through his marriage to Sandy Thon. On May 1, 1998, John was united in marriage to Nancy Roberts. John was an avid fisherman, and his biggest catch was a 50-inch muskie. John loved to travel and loved music. His favorite place on earth was Dryberry Lake in Canada. His biggest joy was being a grandpa. John was a member of the American Legion in Austin.

John is survived by his wife, Nancy Mickelson; three children, Sheila (Matt) Cina of Golden Valley, Minn., Christopher (Jezette) Mickelson of Shakopee, Minn., Keri Feifarek of Austin, Minn.; four bonus children, Steven Thome of Mason City, Iowa, Bonnie (David) Kirtz of Adams, Minn., Darrel (Elaine) Thome of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Todd Blood (Karen) of Holmen, Wisc.; eight grandchildren; eleven bonus grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three bonus great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Mickelson; sisters, Cindy Phillips and Laura Blake. John was preceded in death by his parents, Berger and Alice Mickelson; brother, Jerry Mickelson; half-brother, Charles Dale; sister, Becky Mickelson; and sister, Kim Mickelson who died at birth.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Mona Lutheran Church, Mona, Iowa with coffee to follow the service. Visitation will take place from 12:00-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Woodbury Cemetery, Lyle, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.