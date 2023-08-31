Janet Marie Meyer, 85

August 30, 2023

Meyer, Janet Marie, age 85, of Minneapolis, passed away after a brief illness on August 27th, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Grace and August Meyer; sister, Mary Wilson (David “Pete” Wilson), brother, Ralph Meyer; brother in-law, Neil Knutson. She will be deeply missed by, her son, Peter (Cathy); granddaughter, Genevieve; sisters, Suzanne Wilson, Judy Knutson, Phyllis Johnson, Cecile King; “daughter”, Jessica Paulsen (Robert) and daughter lovingly given up for adoption, Ann Anderson (Eric); many relatives and good friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 10am Wednesday Sept 6 at Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Ave. St. Paul with visitation at church 1 hour before service. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hayfield, MN.   www.kesslermaguire.com

