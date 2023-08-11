Jamey Helgeson: Life seeking sponsors, tasting partners for annual Taste of Mower County Published 5:12 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with an unforgettable culinary experience at the highly anticipated Taste of Mower County event. This exceptional culinary affair, hosted by LIFE Mower County, promises an evening of exquisite flavors, games, fun, and charitable giving, all while supporting a worthy cause.

The event, set to take place at Holiday Inn Austin Conference Center on Sunday, Oct. 15, will showcase signature dishes prepared by some of the finest chefs in Mower County. Attendees can expect to embark on a delectable journey, savoring an array of meticulously crafted culinary delights that represent the diverse flavors and culinary talents of the region.

To make this event truly successful, LIFE Mower County is actively seeking sponsors and tasting partners. By becoming a sponsor, local businesses can align themselves with a reputable cause while gaining valuable exposure to a diverse audience. Tasting partners, on the other hand, can showcase their culinary expertise and delight attendees with their unique creations, all while contributing to the success of the evening.

Sponsorship packages are available at various levels, offering businesses an opportunity to showcase their commitment to corporate social responsibility. For those interested in becoming a tasting partner, LIFE Mower County welcomes collaborations that will allow chefs to display their talents and provide an unforgettable experience for the attendees.

Mark your calendars now and prepare for an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence, entertainment, and charitable giving. Join the Taste of Mower County event and indulge in a culinary adventure while supporting LIFE Mower County. Your presence and contributions will make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

For sponsorship and tasting partner inquiries, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/tomc, call 507-433-8994, or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Together, let’s savor the flavors of Mower County and make a positive impact on our community!

Empowering the community through volunteering

Discover the joy of making a difference by joining LIFE Mower County’s fostering LEARNING, promoting INCLUSION, sparking FUN, and nurturing EMPOWERMENT for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since 1952, LIFE has been a beacon of hope and growth, serving people of all ages.

LIFE Mower County invites you to be part of their transformative journey through volunteering opportunities that truly touch lives. Whether you’re an educator, a creative artist, a sports enthusiast, or simply passionate about enhancing lives, there’s a place for you here.

Volunteering at LIFE means more than lending a helping hand; it means becoming a catalyst for positive change. Share your skills, your time, and your heart as you collaborate with a vibrant community dedicated to building a world where everyone thrives.

Come and be inspired by the meaningful connections, the shared laughter, and the milestones achieved together. Join us at LIFE Mower County and contribute to a legacy of compassion, growth, and empowerment that has flourished for over five decades.

Step into a world of purpose: volunteer with LIFE Mower County today and be part of an extraordinary journey toward a brighter, more inclusive future.

For volunteer opportunities, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org/volunteer, call 507-433-8994, or email info@lifemowercounty.org.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Open Center

Wednesday: Special Olympics Roll and Stroll

Thursday: Special Olympics Cornhole

Friday: Steele County Fair and Craig Morgan Concert

Aug. 19: Fishing In Albert Lea

Aug. 21: People First Aktion Club

Aug. 22: Summer BBQ Dinner and Dance

Aug. 23: Youth/Family: Movie Night

Aug. 23: Special Olympics Bocce

Aug. 24: Special Olympics Cornhole

Aug. 25: Movie and Munchies

Aug. 26: Mall of America VIP Tour

Aug. 26: Youth/Family – End of Summer Family Luau

You can see the full calendar at https://tinyurl.com/LIFEMCCalendar