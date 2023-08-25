Jamey Helgeson: Calling all partners and auction donors to support LIFE Mower County Published 4:46 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

In a world filled with diverse flavors and culinary experiences, the Taste of Mower County event is set to tantalize the taste buds of food enthusiasts while also making a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD).

Hosted by LIFE Mower County, this annual event is back and on the hunt for dedicated tasting partners and generous auction item donors to ensure its success.

The Taste of Mower County is a yearly culinary extravaganza that brings together local chefs, food enthusiasts, and community members to celebrate the rich tapestry of flavors our region has to offer. It’s not just about savoring delicious cuisine but also about giving back to the community. This year, LIFE Mower County aims to make the event bigger and better than ever, and we need your help.

Seeking tasting partners: Join the culinary adventure

Are you a local restaurant, food truck, or culinary artisan with a passion for creating unforgettable dishes? LIFE Mower County invites you to become a tasting partner at the Taste of Mower County event. This is your opportunity to showcase your culinary expertise and treat attendees to a gastronomic journey like no other. By joining as a tasting partner, you’re not only promoting your brand but also supporting a worthy cause.

Donating auction items: Make a difference through generosity

In addition to tantalizing taste buds, the Taste of Mower County features a silent auction where attendees can bid on a wide range of items. This year, LIFE Mower County is seeking generous donors who are willing to contribute auction items that will captivate bidders and raise funds to support their programs. Whether it’s a weekend getaway, a unique piece of art, or a culinary experience, your donation can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those with I/DD.

For more information, please visit www.lifemowercounty.org or contact Jamey at 507-473-4832 or jamey@lifemowercounty.org.

