James (Jim) K. Larson, 49

July 26th, 1973 – July 21st, 2023

Jim Larson, 49, of Austin, MN, passed away peacefully at his home in Austin on July 21st, 2023. He was born July 26th, 1973 to Keith and Beverly Larson and resided in Lansing, MN for many years. He attended Austin Public Schools and graduated in 1992.

After graduating, Jim entered the workforce and mastered his craft as a machinist. He worked for 10 years at Slidell in Owatonna until they closed. From there he went to Lou Rich in Albert Lea. He worked there 12 years until, unfortunately, his health conditions brought his career to an early retirement. Though he didn’t want it to end, he was advised it would be in his best health interest. As with everything, he took this advise with a great attitude and continued living his life to the fullest.

Email newsletter signup

Jim’s life led him on many journeys. One of his greatest achievements was being a cancer survivor at the young age of 8. While going through this battle, he never let it slow him down and lived his best life, on his terms. Jim (AKA Jimmy, Juice, Jimpanzee) loved riding dirt bike, snowmobiles, going to races, and working on cars. Anything with a motor caught his interest. He also had a passion for building model kits and RC cars.

Through his lifetime adventures he acquired many friends, as he had the biggest personality and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed being surrounded by friends, whether working on a project, enjoying a race or hockey game, or just hanging out having good conversations. Though he was small in size, he was huge in heart and loyalty.

We cannot forget to mention the love he had for his dogs. His world revolved around giving them the best life they could have and he treated them with the upmost compassion. He absolutely loved them all.

Survivors include his father Keith (Vicki) Larson, mother Beverly Larson, and brother Timothy Larson, all of Austin, MN.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Manford & Harriot Larson, Harold & Peg Johnson, friends and many loved ones.

Any condolences can be sent to Keith Larson at 1801 3rd Ave. NE, Austin, MN 55912.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at Lansing Corners on August 26th, from 3-7pm.