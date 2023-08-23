Ione Naatz (Heikes) McAnally was born October 20, 1933, to Carl and Inez (Sash) Heikes in rural Brownsdale, MN. Her parents moved from farming NE of Brownsdale to just west of Lansing and she graduated from Austin High School in 1951. She went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2023, just 2 months shy of her 90th birthday. Ione worked much of her life at many Austin, MN offices: Hormel, the Congregational Church, St. Olaf Hospital, and many years at Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Austin since the early 1960s. Ione was widowed from marriage to Emil R Naatz in 1975 and David McAnally in 1994.

Survivors include her son, David (Carol) Naatz of Rochester, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Rachael Naatz of Glenville, Minnesota; son-in-law, Mike Bottleberghe in Walnut Grove, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Josh, Sara, Drew, Betsy, Robby, Rachel, and Michael; many great grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Inez Heikes; husband, Emil Naatz; husband, David McAnally; son, Robert Naatz; daughter, Debra Bottelberghe; and sister, Janice.

Ione was cared for by Robert and Rachael Naatz for many years. We would like to thank

Rochester East health services and Mayo Hospice for caring for her in her last days.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Grandview Cemetery south of Austin on Hwy 218. Memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.