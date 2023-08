In Your Community: Senior Center Published 5:22 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

Monday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Blood Pressure Checks, 9 a.m.

Walking Club, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong, 9:30 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Movin’Stix, 1 p.m.

Tuesday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Lunch Available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chuck Wagon Hotdish

Duplicate Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Wednesday

Walking Club, 9 a.m.

Movin Stix, 9 a.m.

Beginner Line Dancing, 10 a.m.

Tai Chi, 10 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hot Beef & Potatoes

Bridge, 11:30 a.m.

Cards 500, noon

Stitching Bees, 1 p.m.

Thursday

Silver Sneakers, 8:15 a.m.

Exercise w/Evies Friends, 9 a.m.

Arthritis Exercise, 10 a.m.

Lunch available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Bingo at the Mower County Fair, 1 p.m.

Friday

S.A.I.L- Balance and Strength, 9 a.m.

Ping Pong 9:30am

Line Dancing, 10:15 a.m.

Lunch available, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cards 500, noon