In Your Community: Knights of Columbus holds annual raffle
Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023
The Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus held their annual raffle drawing on June 8.
The winners were:
• Rev. Randy Kasel of Pine Island ($400)
• Gerald Claeys of Grand Meadow ($200)
• Rollie Hanson of Austin ($100)
• Dick Davies of Austin ($100)
• Deb Morgan of Austin ($100)
• Dave Kasel of LeRoy ($100)
The Knights of Columbus would like to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets. The Eucharistic Congress Diocese of Winona-Rochester has received $1,600, which was there share of the raffle.