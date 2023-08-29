In Your Community: Knights of Columbus holds annual raffle

Published 6:13 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

By Daily Herald

The Austin Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus held their annual raffle drawing on June 8.

The winners were:

• Rev. Randy Kasel of Pine Island ($400)

• Gerald Claeys of Grand Meadow ($200)

• Rollie Hanson of Austin ($100)

• Dick Davies of Austin ($100)

• Deb Morgan of Austin ($100)

• Dave Kasel of LeRoy ($100)

The Knights of Columbus would like to thank everyone who bought raffle tickets. The Eucharistic Congress Diocese of Winona-Rochester has received $1,600, which was there share of the raffle.

