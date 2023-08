In Your Community: Grace Lutheran to hold rummage sale Published 5:33 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Grace Lutheran Church, located at 2001 Sixth Avenue SE in Austin, will be holding a two-day Rummage, Bake and Quilt sale on Aug. 25-26.

Lunch and refreshments will be available.

The event will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 26 (bag day).

This is a WELCA sponsored event.