In Your Community: Friends of The Austin Public Library holding mini-golf event Published 5:26 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

The Friends of The Austin Public Library will be presenting the family-fun event Puttin’ In The Stacks, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will feature mini-golf inside the library that will also show off the creativity of local businesses that have sponsored a hole.

Tickets are $5 per person.