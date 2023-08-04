In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 5:21 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, five tables played duplicate bridge at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin, and winners were:

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Barb Grinstead and Joann Maxfield

• Third place, Lorraine Quinlivan and Paul Hanson

• Fourth place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

• Fifth place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Nine teams played on Wednesday, winners were:

• First place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place, Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

• Third place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

• Fourth place, Mike Lydell and Cal Riddle

Both sessions start at 11:30 a.m. each and every week.

and only deviates from that rule in the case of weather incidents. If the schools are closed in the winter, so is the Senior Center.

More interesting notes next week on this ‘mindsport.’