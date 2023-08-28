I-90 lane closures in Austin begin Sept. 5 to prepare for 2024 bridge construction project Published 10:02 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Interstate 90 motorists will encounter lane closures through Austin beginning Sept. 5 as construction crews build median crossover lanes to prepare for the start of a three-year bridge construction project in 2024, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The MnDOT contractor will be building three crossover lanes in the median through Austin. The left lanes of eastbound and westbound I-90 will be closed to allow crews to safely work. Work is expected to be completed in early October. Motorists will have access to all off- and on-ramps.

There are six sites along I-90 in Austin that have bridges that are scheduled to be replaced or repaired from 2024 to 2026. A bridge at 11th Dr. NE was replaced in 2017 and a bridge at 28th St. NE was replaced in 2021.

2024-25

Email newsletter signup

Oakland Ave. W / Highway 105

A new bridge will be constructed at Oakland Ave. (Hwy 105) over I-90. Hwy 105 will be closed during construction. A detour will be provided using 14th St. The new bridge will include a wide walkway, which will connect to a future city/county trail. This construction is currently scheduled for 2024. View the proposed design.

4th Street/ County Road 45

A new interchange will be constructed to replace the current interchange. The new layout will provide for safer walkway crossings of I-90 and improved traffic flow. 4th St. will be closed for construction starting in the fall of 2024 and through the majority of the 2025 construction season. 14th St. will be used as the detour route. This construction is currently scheduled for 2024-2025. View the proposed design.

6th Street

Both I-90 bridges over 6th St. will be resurfaced along with the construction of two new highway bridges over the Cedar River. It is anticipated that the EB I-90 bridge work at the Cedar River and 6th St. will occur in the 2024 construction season and the WB I-90 bridge work at the Cedar River and 6t St. will occur in the 2025 construction season. 6th St. under I-90 will remain open during this construction. This construction is currently scheduled for 2024-2025.

2026

14th Street /Highway 218 North

The two bridges at this location will be replaced by one bridge and roundabouts will be constructed at each ramp intersection with 14th St. The southbound bridge will stay open to the extent possible during construction. Short duration detours will be provided at 4th Street This construction is currently scheduled for 2026. View the proposed design.

21st Street/ Highway 218 South

The 21st St. bridge and the south ramps will be reconstructed. The new bridge crossing will provide a wide walkway and connections to local trails. 21st St. will be closed during construction. 11th Dr. and 28th St. will be available for short detours. This construction is currently scheduled for 2026. View the proposed design.