How Texan Citizens and Services Use Regulatory Ambiguity to Innovate Published 9:02 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Regulatory ambiguity happens when rules and laws are vague, or unclear. This leaves them open to interpretation or to challenges. This lack of clarity can lead to inconsistencies and confusion, often resulting in legal disputes.

Regulatory ambiguity is like trying to find your way through a maze while surrounded by dense fog. Texas is a state with distinct traditions coupled with an innovative flair. Despite this, regulatory clarity has too often failed to manifest in several sectors. For this reason, regulatory bodies, businesses, and taxpayers are often left at odds about what the true laws are.

Let’s look into some examples of regulatory ambiguities that existed, or still exist, in the Lone Star State:

Ridesharing Services: The advent of ridesharing services like Lyft and Uber created a fair share of regulatory ambiguity in Texas. Most questions concerned how regulatory bodies should classify these services. Some local governments saw them as modes of modern convenience. Others, though, were adamant that traditional taxi regulations should apply to rideshares as well.

This meant some heated debates between various Texan city officials took place, with a single solution remaining unfound for years. As a result, some regular taxi services got away with operating in a similar manner to ridesharing services as the grey areas remained.

This finally changed in 2017. Texas Governor Abbott signed a bill creating a uniform set of modern ridesharing rules throughout the entire state.

Online Gambling: Texas has always enforced tough regulations against gambling in the state. The advent of online gambling blurred the existing boundaries to a degree, though. The question of whether online gambling falls under existing regulations or not did cause some confusion.

There is no law allowing any gambling in Texas, with few exceptions. The state lottery, three Class II casinos on tribal land, and social sweepstakes casinos are legal. These sweepstakes casinos don’t ask players to play with cash, but players must use real money to buy their digital Sweeps Coins to play with. Players that can play through these coins haven’t technically used cash, but they can still win real cash prizes that they can redeem either as online gift cards or withdraw in a casino’s online store.

This process means winners aren’t actually breaking Texas laws. Some may say there is still a degree of regulatory ambiguity at play, however.

Marijuana: The subject of marijuana is confusing for Texan authorities and the state’s citizens alike. Regulations involving the substance are multi-faceted and complex.

The federal legalization of hemp in 2018 has created large amounts of regulatory ambiguity. Questions surrounding the cultivation and sale of hemp-derived products, including cannabidiol (CBD) for medical purposes, are common.

The introduction of a limited medical marijuana program to offer relief to patients in need instead only increased existing ambiguities. Confusion arose about eligible medical conditions, and the prescription process. Uncertainty also lingered about the role of healthcare providers.

Patients seeking medical marijuana treatments encountered a regulatory maze. They could never be sure on their rights and whether treatments were legal. The ongoing confusion encouraged certain individuals to cultivate marijuana under false pretences.

These cultivators often operated under the guise of doing so for “medicinal” purposes. In reality, home producers manufactured CBD oil that included higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the ingredient in marijuana that produces the recreational “high.” Still others grew pure pot for recreational use, marketing it to people with “medical conditions”.

While recreational marijuana remains illegal in Texas, arrests and prosecution have dropped substantially. Neighboring states continue to legalize marijuana, so the trend is set to continue. Lone Star State officials and law enforcement currently stand at a crossroads. Their continued uncertainty over Marijuana will likely lead to divergent outcomes.