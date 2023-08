Hounds beat Stewartville to move within a win of state tournament Published 12:05 pm Monday, August 7, 2023

Josh Molina blasted a walk-off home run as the Austin Greyhounds beat Stewartville 5-4 in 11 innings in a Region 5C game in Cannon Falls on Saturday.

The Hounds, who beat Owatonna 10-5 on Saturday, will play Cannon Falls in CF at 4 p.m. Saturday with a trip to the amtaeur state baseball tournament on the line.