Helping the community read: Noon Lions donation allows seniors to read easier computer screens Published 5:22 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

The Austin Noon Lions demonstrated their mission to serve and improve the Austin community when they recently donated a desktop video magnifier to the Mower County Senior Center.

The video magnifier enlarges and enhances text, objects, and images. It also instantly converts printed text into speech.

“The mission of the Mower County Senior Center is to enrich the lives of older adults. The video magnifier will make a big difference in people’s lives,” said Joan Hanson, executive director of the Mower County Senior Center. “ Thank you to the Austin Noon Lions for their support.”

Seven languages are available through the machine. Lions member and Mower County Senior Center Board Director Charles Mills set up the reader and has assembled easy directions for individuals to use.

“As a Lions Club, we are committed to serving the community and one of our focuses is on vision. We collect eyeglasses, help provide vision screenings and support vision care internationally,” said Austin Noon Lions member Dan Mueller. “Today, we were able to donate a machine to help those who struggle to read by enlarging and reading text. We love collaborating with other organizations to improve life.”

The reader is available for anyone to use at the Mower County Senior Center Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.