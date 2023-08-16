HEARING 8.30.23 Published 10:56 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Austin, Minnesota Joint Airport Zoning Board for the purpose of adopting an Airport Zoning Ordinance in the area of the Austin Municipal Airport.

An open house with information about the proposed ordinance will take place August 30th at 5PM in the Council Chambers of City Hall in Austin, Minnesota. The public hearing will be held immediately thereafter at 6PM also in Council Chambers. The proposed Ordinance and the accompanying map are available for public inspection at City Hall, 500 4th Ave NE, Austin MN, during regular business hours.

The property affected by the proposed Airport Zoning Ordinance is some, but not all, of the land lying within 10,000 feet of the airport’s runways. The types of restrictions proposed for each area are set forth in detail in the proposed Ordinance and map.

The precise restrictions that would be imposed vary depending on the location of the property. The restrictions generally regulate height of structures, the location or size, and use of buildings, and the density of population. The most restrictive provisions would apply to the areas located in a trapezoidal area off the end of each runway, which area extends out from the end of the runway a distance equal to the length of the runway plus two hundred feet.

Persons who believe that they may be affected by the proposed Ordinance are encouraged to review it and ascertain the specific impact that it would have on their property.

Date: July 19th, 2023

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

Aug. 16, 19 and 23, 2023

HEARING 8.30.23