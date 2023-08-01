Harry A. Davis, 80

Harry Allan Davis, age 80, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Harry was born June 9, 1943, to Russell and Arlien (Webb) Davis in Austin, Minnesota. He was a graduate of Austin High School and attended the Austin Vo-Tech, taking classes in parts training and graphic arts. From 1962-1964, Harry served his country in the United States Army. He was united in marriage to Susan Whalen on October 13, 1979, in Austin. Their union was blessed with two sons, Paul and Jeremy. Harry worked for Demmer Implement in Hayfield, Minnesota, before beginning his 20-year career as a child care counselor at the Sheriff’s Youth Ranch. He was a member of the Mower County Senior Center and past member of the American Legion Post 91. Harry was proud of his sobriety of over 40 years. He was an accomplished wood carver and created many unique pieces. Harry enjoyed his Harley motorcycle, traveling, and cruising with Sue to see what was going on around town. He also loved playing the lottery, pull tabs, rock ‘n’ roll, and attending many concerts. Harry spent hours having conversations over the phone with family and friends, which he enjoyed very much. Above all, he loved his family; Harry always looked forward to spending time with his grandkids and going on family vacations, including to Disney World. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Susan Davis of Austin, MN; sons, Paul (Katie) Davis of Elko, MN and Jeremy (Beth) Davis of Appleton, WI, and Shawn Davis of Asheville, NC; five grandchildren, Oliver, Ella, Kai, Chloe, and Bella; siblings, Joy Mullenbach, Webb (Linda) Davis, and Jan (John) Williams; brothers-in-law, Donald (Karen) Whalen, Kevin (Della) Whalen, and Michael Whalen; sisters-in-law, Aletha Coyle and Jeanne Whalen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Arlien Davis; brother, Gary Davis; brothers-in-law, Leo Coyle, Duane Whalen, Paul Whalen, and Francis Mullenbach.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Crane Community Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Mower County Veterans Transportation, Austin Mayo Hospice, or the Mower County Senior Center. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.