Nov. 24, 1936 – Aug. 23, 2023

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Lela Born, 86, Spring Valley, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Spring Valley.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. Pastor Jolene Knudson-Hanse will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.