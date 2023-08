Funeral notice: Laroy “Roy” Kirkpatrick, 92

July 6, 1931 – Aug. 13, 2023

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. – Laroy “Roy” Kirkpatrick, 92, Grand Meadow, formerly Dexter, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 13, in Meadow Health Care Center.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Hindt Funeral Home in Grand Meadow. Visitation will continue from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, at St John’s Lutheran Church in Elkton, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.