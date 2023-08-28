EXPIRATION Published 5:35 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

TO: ALL PERSONS WITH A LEGAL INTEREST IN THE PARCELS OF REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE FOLLOWING NOTICE

You are hereby notified that the parcels of real property described below and located in Mower County, Minnesota, are subject to forfeiture to the state of Minnesota because of the nonpayment of delinquent property taxes, special assessments, penalties, interests, and costs levied on these parcels. The time for redemption from forfeiture expires if a redemption is not made by the later of (1) 60 days after service of this notice on all persons having an interest in the parcels or (2) the Second Monday in May being May 8, 2023.

The following information is listed below: the names of the property owners, taxpayers, and interest parties who have filed their addresses under M.S. 276.041; the addresses of the parties at the election of the County Auditor-Treasurer; the legal description and parcel identification number of each parcel; and the amount necessary to redeem a parcel as of the date listed below.

FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE

EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION

WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF THE LAND AND

FORFEITURE TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA

The amounts listed above must be paid to redeem if paid on or before August 31, 2023. Please contact the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office to verify the amount due if paid after August 31, 2023.

The time for redemption of the parcels of real property listed above from the tax judgment sale will expire the later of (1) 60 days after service of this notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office; or (2) 60 days after the last publication of this notice as provided by law. The redemption must be made in the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer of Mower County, Minnesota.

Inquiries about the delinquent tax proceedings described above can be made to the Mower County Auditor-Treasurer office at (507) 437-9535, or at the information listed below.

Witness my hand and official seal this 14th day of August, 2023.

/s/ Scott Felten

Scott Felten

Mower County Auditor-Treasurer

201 1st Street NE, Suite 7

Austin, MN 55912

Telephone: (507) 437-9457