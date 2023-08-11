Evie Mohrfeld: Trip to Iceland complete, more on the way Published 5:08 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

We recently returned from a seven day trip to beautiful Iceland. We are still putting our thoughts together and are enjoying the photos taken.

We will soon share our experience in this land of volcanic scenery, beautiful coasts and spouting geysers. We truly were treated to a magical surprise.

Aug. 17, at 2 p.m., is the date set for those joining us for our departure and informational meeting for another trip to Europe. This trip includes a Paris visit and river cruise on the Seine River. The trip is set for Aug. 31 to Sept. 10 for the tour.

We have always taken this time to attend our Mower County Fair here in Austin, where we get the chance to meet many of our travel friends. I hope we saw you there.

The Travel office will reopen from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday.

Our remaining 2023 travels will include:

• Sept. 24: Stillwater Trolley City tour with dinner cruise on the St. Croix River to follow. Fee is due by Sept. 12.

• Oct. 12: “Jersey Boys” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre (second trip). Fee is due by Sept 26.

• Nov. 1-4: Branson, Missouri. Final payment due by Oct. 2.

• Nov. 16: Million Dollar Quartet musical at the Old Log Theatre. Fee is due by Oct. 24.

• Dec. 6: Church Basement Ladies newest production. “I’m Dreaming of a Looney Christmas.” Sign-ups have begun on this show at the Ames Theatre in Minneapolis.

This is our schedule to date. Members will receive their bi-monthly newsletter confirming our travel plans for you.

Non-members are invited to join us as well. Sorry, we are not handicap accessible, but friends are making friends and we want to continue to be a part of it.

Our Travel Office is located at the Mower County Senior Center. 400 Third Ave. NE Our P.O. Box 575 Austin, Mn. 55912.

Our phone number is 507-438-3946.

All departures are from Walmart. You may arrive 20 minutes prior.