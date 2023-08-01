Evie Mohrfeld: Off to a land of adventure in Iceland Published 6:14 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

On Aug. 2-8 we will be off traveling with our seniors.

We are looking forward to our tour of Iceland as we pack our bags and make sure that we have our passports.

We will be loading at 2:15 p.m. and departing at 2:30 p.m. for the Twin Cities to board our flight. The trip will be a five hour time difference. We can expect Iceland to be full of surprises. For one, it isn’t an ice country. We will in fact, experience views of stunning scenery with beautiful coastal lakes, spouting geysers, hot springs and mud pools.

A remarkable life-enriching experience will be our visit to the Blue Lagoon, a lake of warm, mineral rich geothermal water. It’s renowned for its healing prowess. Located in the middle of a lava field, it promises to be a warm relaxing experience.

Summer is closing in on us so quickly, and folks are choosing to make travel plans to leave these warm summer days behind.

Aug. 31-Sept. 10: Paris and the Seine River Cruise. Plans have been made, just waiting for the date to come.

Sept. 24: This will be our next motorcoach outing. We are returning to Stillwater, Minnesota, which will include a narrated trolley cruise and followed by a cruise on the St. Croix River. Jazz musicians greet join us on the cruise as we enjoy a delightful dinner along with their entertainment. Final payment is due by Sept. 12.

The Travel Office will be closed for the Mower County Fair on Aug. 7-11. We hope to see you at the fair. It’s a great one.

Oct. 18: We return for “Jersey Boys” at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre. The list of sign-ups is growing for a return trip for this musical show.

Nov. 16: Old Log Million Dollar Quartet. The true story of an impromptu jam session involving Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins. A memorable day made in history. Includes dinner prior to the show.

Nov. 1-4: Branson, Missouri. It doesn’t seem like the holidays without some holiday trip. Branson will include just that. Final payment is due Oct. 2. Waiting list only.

Dec. 6: I’m dreaming of a looney Christmas. Let’s see what these funny Lutheran’s of the Church Basement Ladies are up to. They do bring up the Catholics, too and Spam. matinee dinner show will be at the Ames Theater in Minneapolis. This all new show promises to be another one you won’t want to miss.

Regular hours at the Mower County Senior Center office are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Call 507-438-3946. Our mailing address is PO. 575, Austin, MN