Eugene R. “Gene” Schneider, 91

May 26, 1932 – August 22, 2023

Gene Schneider, 91, of Waterloo, IA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at home with his beloved daughter at his side.

He was born May 26, 1932, in Riceville, IA, son of John and Julia (Reicherts) Schneider. He served honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He married Maxine R. Wilcox-Miller in Clinton in 1953.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) in teaching and business in 1961. He worked at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo during his years as a student. Gene was a State Farm agent with Bradfield-Bradfield-Schneider in Waterloo for 44 years, retiring in 2005.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo where he served on the parish council. During his younger years, he was very active with the church and Columbus High School.

Gene is survived by his children, Steve (Anita) Schneider of Livingston, TX, Cathy Axline of Bloomington, IL, Paul Schneider of Jacksonville, FL, Janice Green of Waterloo, and Lisa (Steve) Shissler of White Bear Lake, MN; grandchildren, Shayla (Brock) Messamore, Serena (Austin) Brooks, Kyler (Amanda) Green, Easton Green, Hanna Shissler, and Ted, Joey, and Alana Schneider; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Claire, and Tanner Green.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Gene and David Schneider; and three siblings, Gerald, and John Schneider, and Ursula Magee.

A private family graveside memorial service will be held. Military honors will be conducted by Waterloo American Legion Post #138, Waterloo VFW Post #1623, and the United States Navy funeral honor guard. Memorials may be directed to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA, 50701, 319-233-3146.