Education: LeRoy’s Izabella Allison has been accepted to Palmer College of Chiropractic
Published 5:24 pm Friday, August 4, 2023
Izabella Allison, of LeRoy, has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2023 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.