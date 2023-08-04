Education Briefs

Published 5:25 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

By Daily Herald

University of Minnesota Spring 2023 Dean’s List

Austin

Connor M Byram, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Email newsletter signup

Maria Del Carmen Cruz Barrios, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Betty Gonzalez Marcial, Freshman, College of Design

Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Ethan Johnson, Senior, College of Biological Sciences

Stella B Johnson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Ava J Jovaag, Junior, Carlson School of Management

Samantha N Krueger, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Emma N Lenway, Senior, School of Nursing

Lucy M Masara, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering

Kyle J Mayer, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Fayth B Nystel, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering

Lauren A Riskedahl, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Joseph M Schammel, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Thomas P Walker, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Grand Meadow

 Devang Patel, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management

More Education

Education: LeRoy’s Izabella Allison has been accepted to Palmer College of Chiropractic

Noon Kiwanis recognizes Hoesing for work with 4-H

APS welcomes new Ellis Dean of Students

In Your Community: Early Risers Kiwanis donates to Kids Closet

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections