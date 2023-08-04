Education Briefs
Published 5:25 pm Friday, August 4, 2023
University of Minnesota Spring 2023 Dean’s List
Austin
Connor M Byram, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Maria Del Carmen Cruz Barrios, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Betty Gonzalez Marcial, Freshman, College of Design
Maia Irvin, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Ethan Johnson, Senior, College of Biological Sciences
Stella B Johnson, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Ava J Jovaag, Junior, Carlson School of Management
Samantha N Krueger, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Emma N Lenway, Senior, School of Nursing
Lucy M Masara, Sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering
Kyle J Mayer, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Fayth B Nystel, Senior, College of Sci and Engineering
Lauren A Riskedahl, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Joseph M Schammel, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management
Thomas P Walker, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Grand Meadow
Devang Patel, Sophomore, Carlson School of Management