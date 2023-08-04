Dutchtown Jumpers South raise $16K for cancer research Published 5:31 pm Friday, August 4, 2023

The Dutchtown Jumpers, who have raised thousands of dollars in recent years for cancer research, have paired with a new Jumpers team stationed in Iowa.

The Dutchtown Jumpers South held their first-ever Golf Tournament on July 22 and raised over $16,000.

In a statement from the group’s Travis Neumann and Jeremy Stover, the south group started with a team of three taking part in the annual Plunging for Pink event, which is part of the Paint the Town Pink campaign. That team then grew to eight.

“As word of mouth grew, we thought, ‘why can’t we do some events to help the cause?’” the statement said.

Last year the group contributed a pallet of Busch Light that raised over $6,000 dollars and this year they organized the tournament.

“We had no idea the support we would get from this small town of Bancroft and the surrounding area,” the statement read. “We had 17 hole sponsors, 25 live auction items, and 15 teams of four signed up to play for the tournament. We raised a total of $16,650 for The Hormel Institute for Cancer Research. Small towns can be a powerful force for good when it comes to cancer research.”

Even though they may not have the resources of major cities, the group believes it can make a significant impact by coming together to support cancer research organizations.

“We can’t thank everyone enough that donated to a great cause,” according to Neumann and Stover. “Cancer has touched our lives greatly. We all have had family members touched by cancer. Be prepared for next year as we are looking to an even bigger and better tournament all for a great cause.”