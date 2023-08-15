Donald G. May, 84

Donald Gregor May, age 84, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023, with his loving family by his side at St. Mark’s Living in Austin. Donald was born December 2, 1938, to Alfred and Pauline (Brown) May in Austin, Minnesota. He graduated from Rose Creek High School and served his country in the United States Army from 1958 until 1961. On June 27, 1981, he married Sandra Kilgore in Austin. Donald worked for Austin Utilities for 30 years, retiring in 2000. Following his retirement, he continued to work part-time as a bus driver for Palmer Bus Company until fully retiring in 2023. Donald was an active member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, spending time with family and friends, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Donald will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra May; children, Jeff May, Mark (Tami) May, Tom May, and Tammy (Jesse) Wiste; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Donna (Tom) Maas and Marianne (Chuck) Frein; and sister-in-law, Jan May. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Pauline May; son, Randy May; grandchild, Danielle; and brother, John May.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Rose Creek, Minnesota at a later date. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.