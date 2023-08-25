Dawn M. Taylor, 64

Dawn Marie Taylor, age 64, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023. Dawn was born on January 30, 1959, in Austin, Minnesota to Gerald and Leona (Sargent) Crews. Dawn attended Austin Public Schools and graduated from Austin Community College. She was employed by Hormel Foods Corporation for twelve years before starting a career as a real estate broker and property manager. Before her retirement, she was employed for sixteen years at Cooperative Response Center. Dawn was also an author of four fiction books and coauthored a nonfiction book about the history of Austin. Several of her short stories were published by Scout Media. When not writing, Dawn loved spending time with her family and was especially close to her grandson, Cazen.

Survivors include her son, Aren Crews (Shaylie Meyer) of Austin; grandson, Cazen Crews of Austin; brothers, Robert Crews and Darrell (Jean) Crews, both of Austin; sisters, Marlys Staffon of Austin, Charlene Kruger of Lyle, Betty (Bill) Hansen of Austin, and Renee (Jeff) Janney of Mauston, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Sandy Ulwelling of Dexter, Sue Crews of Waltham, and Tracey Crews of Austin. Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Leona Crews; brothers, Gary, Roger, Jim, and Ramon Crews; sister, Audrey Tindal; and several nephews and nieces.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Childhood Cancer Community, 905 9th St. SE., Rochester, MN 55904. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.