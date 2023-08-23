Cooling centers opened throughout the county Published 10:18 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

To help with people find some escape from the oppressive heat gripping the area, cooling centers have been established throughout the county.

According to the National Weather Services, the area remains under an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. on Thursday. Wednesday’s temperature is expected to push 100 degrees with heat indexes expected to reach as high as 113 degrees. Should the temperatures reach into triple digits, then it would break a high temperature of 99 set in 1948.

The NWS is predicting a high of 92 Thursday with a further drop to the high 80s on Friday and then a further dip into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Mower County Cooling Centers:

City of Austin:

Senior Center: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Senior Citizens Only

Austin Library: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City of Adams: 507-396-8227

City of Brownsdale:

Community -City Hall: Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Public Library: Wednesday, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

City of Dexter: 507-396-8227

City of Elkton: 507-396-8227

City of Grand Meadow:

Public Library: Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of LeRoy:

Leroy Public library, 605 North Broadway

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Lyle:

Lyle City Hall 315 1st St, Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Rose Creek:

City Hall 105 Maple St SE, Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City of Mapleview: 507-396-8227

City of Racine: 507-396-8227

City of Sargeant: 507-396-8227

City of Taopi: 507-396-8227