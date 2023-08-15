Convictions: July 31-Aug. 7 Published 5:50 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

— Nathan Victor Aswegan, 34, of Stewartville, was sentenced to one years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions, failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— David Alton Lee Clinkenbeard, 37, Austin, was sentenced to gross misdemeanor financial transaction card fraud-use-no consent. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Eh Moo La Htoo, 23, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana.

— Michelle Marie Julson, 37, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail.

— Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must follow several conditions and pay $4,756.29 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 60 months in prison.

— Robert LeRoy Marshall, 48, St. Cloud, was sentenced to 23 months in prison for felony domestic assault.

— Shane Thomas Rose, 46, Rochester, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree drugs sale-narcotic. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 51 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony first degree drugs sale-17 grams or more-methamphetamine. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 125 months in prison. Sentences are to run concurrently.

— Tyler Scott Rubin, 43, Spring Valley, was sentenced to 75 months in prison and must pay $2,387 in restitution for felony first degree burglary-assault person in building/on property. He was also sentenced to 17 months in prison for felony first degree damage to property-value reduced over $1,000. He was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for felony stalking. He was also sentenced to 19 months in prison for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. Sentences are to run concurrently.

— Nicole Ann Thompson, 28, Ellendale, North Dakota, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fifth degree-possess schedule 1,2,3,4-not small amount marijuana.

— Jason Robert Getchell, 41, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $50 for felony first degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Collin Matthew Karnes, 23, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $300 for felony fleeing peace officer in motor vehicle. He must follow several conditions.

— Lacey Dawn Clay, 36, Bricelyn, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession.

— Trenton Charles Robert Erickson, Stewartville, 19, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree criminal sexual conduct-penetration; victim 14-15, 24 months or older. He must follow several conditions. FAilure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Jeffrey MIchael Phillips, 40, LeRoy, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 286 days in jail. He was given credit for 78 days served. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $1,000 for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 281 days in jail. He was given credit for 83 days served.

— Elvis Joko Porte, 33, Bayport, was sentenced to four years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony fourth degree assault-correctional employee; probation officer, prosecutor, judge, demonstrable bodily harm. He must follow several conditions and pay $764.24 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 13 months in prison.