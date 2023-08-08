Convictions: July 24-31 Published 6:51 pm Tuesday, August 8, 2023

— Kathleen Marie Guy, 31, Austin, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and fined $300 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs, not marijuana. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 321 days in jail. She was given credit for 43 days served.

— Kyle James Hutchinson, 38, Willmar, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 17 months in prison

— Cody Charles Kominek, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year unsupervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. He must follow conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Demetrius Lewis, 41, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 363 days in jail. He was given credit for one day served.

— Tevin Michael Lovejoy, 26, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault-subsequent violation. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 361 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Blaine Warren Edwards, 35, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail.

— Rhonda Sue Nelson, 55, Shakopee, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for second degree drugs-possess 25 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine.

— Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 55, Grand Meadow, was sentenced to three years supervised probation for felony first degree arson-flammable material. She must follow several conditions.

— Robert Lee Stehlik, 50, Austin, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for felony second degree criminal sexual conduct-contact under 16; significant relationship-multiple acts.

— Austin Matthew Williams, 22, Albert Lea, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $300 for felony third degree assault-substantial bodily harm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 12 months, one day in prison. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor fourth degree assault-physically assault peace officer. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail. Sentences to run concurrently.