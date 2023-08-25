Convictions: Aug. 14-21 Published 4:36 pm Friday, August 25, 2023

— Cory Steven Harpuder, 32, Richfield, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 175 days in jail. He was given credit for five days served.

— Jose Adan Mendoza III, 26, Albert Lea, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 175 days in jail. He was given credit for five days served.

— Leonardo Antonio Nieto Vazquez, 18, Austin, was sentenced to 10 years supervised probation, fined $1,000 and sentenced to 13 days in jail for felony criminal sexual conduct-third degree-penetration: victim 14-15. He was given credit for 17 days served. He must follow several conditions failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Miguel Rodriguez, 18, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Julio Cesar Silva-Garcia, 26, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail. He was given credit for two days served.

— Jacob Allen Youngmark, 48, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— Brandyn Kurt Baum, 52, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Bo Jamison Ingersoll, 43, Rochester, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 176 days in jail. He was given credit for four days served.

— Tyler Merle Naatz, 32, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony violent felon in possession of a firearm. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 60 months in prison. He was also sentenced to five years supervised probation for felony third degree possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin. He must have no violations of previous convictions. Failure to do so could result in 33 months in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor second degree DWI second degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance. He must follow several convictions. Failure to do so could result in 364 days in jail.

— Luis Fernando Ortiz, 23, Austin was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail. He was given credit for three days served.

— Noah Mackenzie Rietveld, 23, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

— James Eugene Vagt, 52, Spring Valley, was sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $200 for felony violate order for protection. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 15 months in prison. He was also sentenced to three years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony violate no contact order within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 18 months in prison. He was also sentenced to two years supervised probation for gross misdemeanor harassment; restraining order-violate within 10 years of previous domestic violence conviction/adjudication. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 329 days in jail. He was given credit for 35 days served.